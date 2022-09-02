NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Officers say that one of the occupants died at the scene. All of the other occupants were transported to hospitals by either ambulance or helicopter.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Menominee Tribal Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with accident reconstruction.

Other assisting agencies were:

Menominee Tribal Conservation Department

Menominee Tribal Ambulance Service

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office

Neopit Fire Department

Keshena Fire Department

Menominee County Highway Department

Shawano Ambulance Service

Shawano Fire Department

Menominee County Medical Examiner’s Office

No other information has been provided at this time.

