FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence.

Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.

After first responders arrived on the scene, deputies say a vehicle heading eastbound crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle in a head-on collision.

The eastbound vehicle sustained heavy damage and was occupied by an 18-year-old man from Spencer, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The westbound vehicle, occupied by two men, one from Crystal Falls, Michigan, and the other from Magnolia, Texas, were both transported to a local hospital and were reported to be in serious condition. There is no word on their condition at this time.

No further information was provided, and if any additional details become available, Local 5 News will update this article.