Head-on collision in Winnebago Co. leaves 1 man dead, another injured

NEPESKUM, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on collision in Winnebago County left one Berlin man dead and another Berlin man injured on Sunday morning.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a serious two-vehicle crash on STH 91 near Wall Street in the Town of Nepeskum.

After further investigation, authorities determined that a black BMW driven by a 24-year-old man from Berlin was traveling westbound on STH 91, while a second vehicle, a maroon Ford Fusion, driven by a 57-year-old man from Berlin and was traveling in the opposite direction, heading eastbound on STH 91.

The vehicles reportedly then collided in a head-on.

Deputies report that the 57-year-old man was severely injured and reported dead at the scene of the crash. The 24-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other occupants reported in either vehicle.

Following the crash, officials closed the road for around 7 hours as deputies continued to investigate the incident. The investigation remains ongoing. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.