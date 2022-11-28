BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.

Preliminary investigations reveal that an eastbound vehicle driven by 43-year-old Tracy Jo Larson of Prairie du Chien and a westbound vehicle driven by 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah, Iowa collided head-on.

Hackman’s vehicle was occupied by an adult female and two young children, who escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

Larson and Hackman both died as a result of their injuries on the scene of the crash.

U.S. Highway 18 was closed for around four hours for crash scene reconstruction conducted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Assisting the sheriff’s office were the Bridgeport Fire Department, Prairie du Chine Fire Department, Gundersen EMS, Gundersen Air, Crossing Rivers Health, Crawford County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Prairie du Chien Police Department, Mar-Mac Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Mar-Mac EMS, Monona EMS, West Grant EMS, Mar-Mac Fire Department, Iowa Department of Transportation, Milo’s Towing Service, Bob’s Towing Service, and the Crawford County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information was provided.