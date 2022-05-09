Head-on crash in Green Lake County kills one, sends another to hospital

MACKFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old man died following a head-on crash in Green Lake County that closed CTH Q for six hours.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on May 6 around 3 p.m., authorities got multiple calls about a head-on crash on CTH Q. The crash involved a semi-truck and a sedan.

When officials arrived, it was confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person in the sedan was dead. Authorities say that a green sedan was driving northbound on CTH Q when it entered the southbound lane and hit the semi-truck head-on.

The driver of the sedan was identified as a 41-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was identified as a 37-year-old man who went to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The scene was reportedly cleared just shy of 9 p.m. The crash is still under investigation.

