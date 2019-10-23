Head-on crash in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Three people are in the hospital after their vehicles collided head-on in Outagamie County Tuesday afternoon.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:25 p.m., they were called to the intersection of County Road S and Rock Road for a two-vehicle crash in the town of Ellington.

Deputies say a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Shiocton woman was traveling on Rock Road and failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign.

The woman struck another vehicle head-on driven by a 37-year-old man with a 35-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle. The men are both from New London.

The 37-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The 35-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were also sent to the hospital with minor injuries.