LOMIRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on collision on I-41 in Dodge County left two people from northeast Wisconsin dead when one driver was going the wrong way in the southbound lanes.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on I-41 near STH 67 in Lomira on Wednesday.

Deputies received multiple 911 calls referring to a wrong-way vehicle on I-41, which was driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

While deputies were trying to find the vehicle, dispatch received calls reporting a two-vehicle crash in the same area.

An initial investigation detailed an SUV driving the wrong way on I-41 hit a minivan head-on. Deputies say that each driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was an 82-year-old woman from Campbellsport, and the driver of the minivan was a 34-year-old man from Oshkosh. There was no one else in either vehicle, deputies say.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by:

Lomira Fire Department and First Responders

Theresa EMS

Fond du Lac EMS

Wisconsin State Patrol

Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office

Dodge County Emergency Response Team

No other information has been provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.