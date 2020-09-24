Heading to the polls: what the women’s vote could mean come November

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Republican and Democratic nominees for president are both men, but with former Vice President Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate — and President Trump’s promise to nominate a woman to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, women are taking center stage as the election approaches.

For the League of Women Voters of Appleton, the focus is on getting everyone eligible registered to vote.

“We’ve had to rethink how we do everything,” Jeanne Roberts, President of the organization, said of registering voters during the pandemic. “We’ve been amazingly busy.”

For women, Roberts says, this particular election marks a major milestone.

“It is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, and I think to most women, that’s pretty important,” she told Local 5.

Roberts expects to see women heading out to the polls come November.

“Women of color, especially black women, vote in higher numbers than any other demographic group at all,” she explained.

Michael Kraft, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at UW-Green Bay says that recent polls show a widening gender gap.

“There’s not question women will play a not only a big role, but quite possibly a decisive role in the election,” he said. “At the presidential election level, Joe Biden and Donald Trump are more or less evenly split among men, but among women it’s almost 2 to 1.”

That split shows women favoring Biden over Mr. Trump.

Kraft says that by focusing on issues that have traditionally won the women vote, the Republican ticket could potentially lessen the gender gap.

“If he [Trump] talks about the economy and jobs and social security, and Medicare, healthcare, that’s going to appeal more to women,” he explained.

Officials with the League of Women Voters say candidates shouldn’t aim to win over any particular group of voters: “The candidates should just be honest and not necessarily try to convince anyone to vote for them but just be honest,” Roberts said.

