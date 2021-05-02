GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Healing and moving past the latest mass shooting in Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) As Green Bay tries to move past our country’s latest mass shooting, witnesses closest to the scene recall those harrowing moments.

Tom Falcinelli was a witness and recalls, “Police cars are screaming towards here and I heard about 13 seconds of gunfire. It sounds like the Wild Wild West.”

As guests of the Oneida Casino pack up their belongings, crime scene tape is a reminder of the shooting near the Duck Creek Tavern Saturday night leaving three people dead and one in critical condition.

Ken Anderson, a witness says, “There were just people running around. There was one woman that was really scared. She jumped out of I think the bathroom window.”

Diana Anderson, a witness says, “It’s been surreal because like everybody else says you don’t think you’ll ever be a part of it and here I was a distant part of it.”

Falcinelli says, “Then the whole hotel seemed to empty out the front door here. People screaming yelling, crying. They said to call 911. So I told my partner who was driving the car. I said hey it’s time for us to get out of here.”

Even in this tragedy witnesses commend the bravery of those in blue.

Falcinelli says, “The police did one heck of a job taking care of this issue and everyone is running out of this hotel and the police in harm’s way are running in and they took care of the problem.”

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is one of the lead agencies in this investigation and they have a press conference planned tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Fond du Lac routs Appleton North; Kimberly, De Pere stay unbeaten

NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set