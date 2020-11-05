Health alert issued for spaghetti and meatballs meals sold at Kwik Trip locations

(WFRV) – An alert has been issued for a spaghetti and meatballs meal sold at Kwik Trip locations across Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for “heat treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable, spaghetti and meatballs in marinara sauce products” due to concerns that it may be contaminated with “extraneous material, specifically metal.”

Officials say, “a recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.”

The meatballs were produced on Oct. 1 and used in the production of spaghetti and meatball marinara sauce from Oct. 17 through Nov. 1.

The ‘Take Home Meals Spaghetti & Meatballs in Marinara Sauce’ with ’10/17/20 – 11/1/20′ packaging dates and an ‘EXP DATE 10/25/20 – 11/9/20’ on the product labels.

According to the alert, the problem was discovered when consumers reported finding metal embedded in the meatballs.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Officials are concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. If you have any ‘Take Home Meals Spaghetti & Meatballs in Marinara Sauce’ in your refrigerator, you should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

