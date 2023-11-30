(WFRV) – The largest health care provider between Milwaukee and Madison says it is permanently laying off over 800 employees.

According to a letter sent from ProHealth Care, Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will be permanently laying off 835 employees. The letter mentioned that the company recently restructured and removed certain operational lines to ‘protect the longevity of the organization’.

ProHealth says that they will be separating employees from their employment on January 27, 2024. The employees are reportedly not represented by a union.

The letter lists multiple sites that are affected by the layoffs, across different cities. ProHealth describes itself as a local, community-based health care system, according to its website.

It is also reportedly the largest health care provider between Milwaukee and Madison.

No additional information was provided.