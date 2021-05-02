Health care workers enjoy MVP Day with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer during an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Aurora Health Care is thanking some heroic workers and frontline caregivers with MVP Day at Sunday’s Brewers game at American Family Field.

Healthcare officials say that a group of 50 Aurora team members, including from Aurora BayCare Medical Center, will take over an entire section of the stadium wearing special edition Brewers “This Is Our Essential Crew” t-shirts and will be treated to an unforgettable day at the ballpark.

The “Health Care MVPs” were invited by Aurora Health Care as a thank you for getting vaccinated and for their tireless work to keep our communities safe and healthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Aurora Healthcare reports that 8,000 health care kits will be given out free to fans. Aurora Health Care, in partnership with 3M, is supplying the kits, which include hand sanitizer and KN95 masks to promote a safe and clean environment.