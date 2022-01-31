APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- There’s a new person in charge of public health policy in Appleton.

His name is Chuck Sepers. He understands that public health officials are more in the spotlight now than ever before because of the pandemic and says he’s ready to be the face of public health in Appleton.

“(Prior to the pandemic) there was a bit of an adage that public health was working well when you didn’t know it was there,” says Sepers.

Sepers has over a decade of experience in public health and has both a master’s and doctorate degree from Kansas University. He’s worked in Nebraska, Kansas, and Seattle and most recently was the health director for a health department in Columbus, Neb.

“Wisconsin is great and folks are really friendly,” says Sepers.

Sepers takes over the position from Kurt Eggebrecht who retired recently after over two decades on the job.

“One of the great things that stood out to me was all the great work that has already been done here,” says Sepers.

As far as his own goals for public health in Appleton, Sepers has a few things he says he wants to focus on. These include health equity and promoting good health habits in the community.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford says that one of the things that impressed him most about Sepers in the interview process was the way he was able to connect with people.

“Chuck’s experience really stood out and also his engagement in the community he’s coming from,” says Woodford.

With managing the ongoing pandemic still a big part of any public health official’s responsibilities, Sepers says his pandemic strategy will focus on following the data and collaborating with community partners to implement mitigation strategies.

Sepers first day in his new role is Feb. 14.