Healthcare System in MN & WI makes flu shot for employees mandatory

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021 file photo, Cole Smith receives a Moderna variant vaccine shot from clinical research nurse Tigisty Girmay at Emory University’s Hope Clinic in Decatur, Ga. As of June 2021, scientists have found clues that the world’s leading COVID-19 vaccines offer lasting protection that could diminish the need for frequent booster shots, but they caution that more research is needed and that virus mutations are still a wild card. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Allina Health says the flu shot will be mandatory for all employees, starting this flu season.

The new policy will also include students, contracted staff and volunteers across the Allina Health system, which includes more than 90 clinics, 11 hospitals and 15 retail pharmacies throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

There will be limited exceptions for medical and religious reasons.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends health care workers get the flu vaccine annually.

At this time, Allina Health employees will not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.