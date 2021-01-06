Healthcare workers at the VA clinic in Green Bay began receiving Moderna vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Healthcare workers at the VA clinic in Green Bay began receiving the Moderna vaccine this morning. Kris Schuller was there as the first shot was given of this life saving vaccine.

Inside the VA’s outpatient clinic – five caregivers prepare to be cared for themselves.

“It’s exciting, it’s exciting and it gives me hope,” said Shannon Pace.

The first frontline healthcare workers employed here to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This is the first real measure we’re able to give our employees to really signal the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” said the clinic’s Chief Nurse Gregg Gwidt.

After months of planning and 24 hours after receiving the Moderna vaccine, Gwidt says the clinic’s vaccination rollout got underway; five employees getting their shots now and 525 more over the next few weeks.

“Our staff here has been reliant on excellent PPE to keep them safe. But certainly, the vaccine is one measure that is going to take it to another level of safety,” Gwidt said.

One man getting a shot today contracted COVID-19 back in October. He says he never wants to experience it again.

“It is real, it does kill people and I’m getting it so I can live,” said Greg LaPlante.

Registered Nurse Judy Gray says she’s getting it to protect herself, her patients and her family.

“There are multiple locations where we found out after we cared for a patient that they were positive. It will make me breathe easier because I will feel less at risk of getting COVID,” Gray said.

Decisions by all that Chief of Pharmacy Shannon Pace says will help build herd immunity.

“We know that we can stop this. We need the public’s help, we need the patients’ help in order to get vaccinated, to get to that herd immunity that Dr. Fauci talks about,” said Pace.

“I realize that this is the first step to getting the entire country healthier,” said LaPlante.

Fifteen-thousand veterans in the Northeast Region find care at the VA clinic in Green Bay.