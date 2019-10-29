Healthy Halloween tips from the American Heart Association

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Halloween is on Thursday, and chances are you already have a bunch of candy around the house for those trick-or-treaters, or for yourself!

While the holiday focuses on dressing up and indulging in as much candy as possible, the American Heart Association wants you to know of some healthier options before you take on that sugar rush.

Jane Lowe stopped by Local 5 This Morning to provide tips on how to make your Halloween healthier for both trick-or-treaters, and those staying at home handing items out to kids.

For more information, click here.