(WFRV) – Current Packers running back is continuing to show that his presence in the community is just as, if not more, important than his play on the football field.

From supporting local high school sports to showing his love for Door County, AJ Dillon always shows the importance of being involved in the community you call home.

Since being drafted in 2020, AJ Dillon has shown so much love to the community that embraced him as one of their own, and he continues to do so by announcing his partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Dillon announced a $25,000 donation to help feed the youth of Wisconsin as part of the ‘Healthy Kids Healthy Summer’ program.

‘Healthy Kids Healthy Summer is a fundraising campaign that is headed by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Meijer, which aims to provide summer meals for children in Eastern Wisconsin.

“The community in Wisconsin has accepted and cheered for me and my family since day one, and I

want to do everything I can to make a positive impact,” said Green Bay Packers running back, AJ Dillon. “I’m happy to team up with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for our Healthy Kids Healthy Summer campaign and help provide one million meals for kids all across our state.”

One-in-five of Wisconsin’s children don’t know where their next meal is coming from and a donation of just $1 can help to provide four meals to children in need.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the initiative, click here, or you can text AJ to 91999.