Hear that? Winnebago Co. residents hear military training exercises from Volk Field

Airmen from the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron cheer as a 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II takes off at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, during the Northern Lightning 19-2 exercise, Aug. 22, 2019. This two-week Northern Lightning exercise provided more than 1500 joint-force service members with tactical, high-end training. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell)

(WFRV) – Are you in the Winnebago County area and feeling or hearing booms? According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office – don’t worry, that’s just military aircraft from Volk Field in Douglas, Wisconsin.

According to the Volk Field Facebook page, they are using their airspace, which is over 30,000 miles for crucial training. The airspace reaches as far east as Lake Winnebago and as far west as Black River Falls.

They say there will be increased flying activity in those areas during the training exercises. It’s unknown how long the training exercises will be going on.