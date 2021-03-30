Hear that? Winnebago Co. residents hear military training exercises from Volk Field

(WFRV) – Are you in the Winnebago County area and feeling or hearing booms? According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office – don’t worry, that’s just military aircraft from Volk Field in Douglas, Wisconsin.
According to the Volk Field Facebook page, they are using their airspace, which is over 30,000 miles for crucial training. The airspace reaches as far east as Lake Winnebago and as far west as Black River Falls.
They say there will be increased flying activity in those areas during the training exercises. It’s unknown how long the training exercises will be going on.