MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin teenager accused of killing a 10-year-old girl will find out in September whether he will stand trial.

Chippewa County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lane on Friday scheduled a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing for the 14-year-old boy.

That’s the step in the criminal justice process where a judge determines if enough evidence exists to bind a defendant over for trial.

Iliana Peters

The boy was charged April 27 with homicide and sexual assault in connection with the death of Iliana Peters, who was known as Lily.

She was reported missing on April 24 in Chippewa Falls. Searchers found her body in the woods the next morning.

According to court documents, the boy told investigators he strangled Lily and sexually assaulted her body.