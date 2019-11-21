Heart of the Valley Y helping those affected by Parkinson’s Disease with cycling class

Class meets twice a week for 60-minute sessions over the course of 8 weeks

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A YMCA near you is helping those affected by Parkinson’s Disease one pedal at a time.

It’s called ‘Pedaling For Parkinson’s’ and it’s taking place at the Heart of the Valley YMCA.

Pedaling for Parkinson’s is a program offered at the YMCA of the Fox Cities that offers group cycling to eligible adults ages 30-75 with a Parkinson’s diagnosis. Attendees ride indoor cycles at 80-90 RPM, twice a week for 60 minutes a session over the course of 8 weeks, however the program can continue indefinitely if participants choose. The staff at the YMCA are trained on how to coach people with a Parkinson’s diagnosis and monitor heart rate and exercise intensity for class attendees.

Regular physical activity can improve gait, balance, coordination, flexibility, agility and energy as well as improve motor function and can even have neuro-protective properties.

