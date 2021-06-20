‘Heart to Hart’: Concert held to help Jim Hart, beloved local performer come home

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Folks in the Fox Valley came together to support a beloved local performer and mentor who suffered a life-changing accidnet.

The community held a “Hearts to Hart” benefit concert Saturday to raise money for Jim Hart. Hart is known for working with young people to develop self-confidence and responsibility through the arts but an accident last November left him permanently paralyzed from the neck down.

Since then he’s been to five different facilities and several stages of recovery and rehabilitation. His son Justun spoke to Local 5 at the event, “He spent the last 7 months in different facilities recovering and now he’s ready to come home which is great but it comes with a lot of needs, so we’re hoping to raise the support that we need to be able to take care of him when he comes home.”

Hart had a front row seat to the benefit concert via Zoom from his hospital bed.