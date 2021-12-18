Heartland Pizza Company serves its last slice, building goes up for sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After nearly five years of service, a popular Green Bay pizzeria has served its last slice.

On December 13, Heartland Pizza Company released a statement announcing its closure. The statement read:

Dear Heartland Pizza Company Super Fans, After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to close Heartland Pizza Company as of 12/12. The Green Bay community offered us great support these last 5 years and we cannot thank you all enough. Nearly 5 years ago we transformed this building into Heartland Pizza Company with the goal to serve the best pizza in town, made from scratch with love and to do good for our community along the way. Thank you for being part of this with us. It truly has been a pleasure serving all of you… Heartland Pizza Company

While the reason for the sudden closure is unclear, the beloved pizzeria is making sure their customers are still being taken care of.

Heartland Pizzeria Company shared that customers with unused gift cards to the pizzeria that were purchased with cash over the past 120 days will be refunded if they mail the gift cards to PO Box 5457 – De Pere WI, 54115, by Dec. 31.

“We know that a handful of people purchased gift cards over the past few weeks for Christmas Gifts and want to make sure you can give a gift from another local restaurant. We must receive all requests prior to December 31, 2021,” wrote Heartland Pizza Company.

And just days after the closure was announced, the vacant Heartland Pizza Company building went up for sale bringing a glimmer of hope and excitement for what new venture will be making its way to Green Bay.