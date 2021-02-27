Heat from fire caused gun to shoot Wisconsin firefighter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONRATH, Wis. (AP) — Fire officials in Wisconsin say the heat from a fire caused a loaded gun to discharge, critically wounding a firefighter.

The Cornell Area Fire Department said Friday that 35-year-old Justin Fredrickson is out of the intensive care unit and recovering.

A week earlier, Fredrickson was working a fire in the northwestern part of the state when the heat from the fire caused the gun to go off. Fredrickson was shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted for medical treatment in Eau Claire. The department says he had at least three surgeries and has since been up and walking.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Mishicot wins first state title in school history

Mishicot looks to capture state title in La Crosse

Howards Grove girls look to finish strong at state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectional finals

African American Icons: Harry Boyce

Mishicot back in familiar territory despite pandemic