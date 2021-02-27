Heat from fire caused gun to shoot Wisconsin firefighter

CONRATH, Wis. (AP) — Fire officials in Wisconsin say the heat from a fire caused a loaded gun to discharge, critically wounding a firefighter.

The Cornell Area Fire Department said Friday that 35-year-old Justin Fredrickson is out of the intensive care unit and recovering.

A week earlier, Fredrickson was working a fire in the northwestern part of the state when the heat from the fire caused the gun to go off. Fredrickson was shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted for medical treatment in Eau Claire. The department says he had at least three surgeries and has since been up and walking.