CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – A farmhouse in Kewaunee County sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage after a fire caused by a heat lamp left one person without a home.

According to the Luxemburg Community Fire Department, on March 17 around 1 p.m., crews were sent to a home for a reported fire in a cellar. The home was located at the 5000 block of County Road E in the Town of Casco.

The fire was upgraded to a multiple alarm fire while crews were on their way.

When firefighters arrived they found a two-story farmhouse with flames coming from the front door and windows. The fire in the front part of the home was quickly put out.

Firefighters were reportedly on the scene for about six hours. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The homeowner was present at the time of the fire and was able to escape the residence. The house had heavy fire, smoke and water damage. The Red Cross was contacted to help the homeowner.

Photo courtesy of the Luxemburg Community Fire Department

Authorities say that the cause of the fire is a heat lamp that was being used in the front part of the home.

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.