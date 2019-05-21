Heaven's Touch golf fundraiser helps support their mission

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Golf season is finally here! Enthusiasts know that there's nothing better than being outside with your friends and family, soaking in the sun, crushing the ball down the fairway and having a great time.

You can enjoy all those things while giving back to a local organization that helps out single women who may be pregnant or already a parent. The Heaven's Touch Golf Fundraiser is happening on Tuesday, June 11th at the Royal St. Patrick's Golf Links. There's also still time for businesses to help sponsor the event.

Cindy Guevara with Heaven's Touch stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about how the event helps support their mission, and all the incredible prizes you could win! Click the links for more information.