MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – An alleged ‘heavily intoxicated’ man was arrested and charged with seven felonies after reportedly firing a gun multiple times near a central Wisconsin motel, one bullet hitting a nearby gas station.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received multiple calls about gunshots near the Hilltop Motel in Montello on the afternoon of August 12.

When deputies arrived at the scene, witnesses said that the gunshots were being fired from the motel. Authorities noticed a man outside of the motel attempting to get back in, but after authorities directed him to stop, he complied.

The man, later identified as 40-year-old Anuj Patel, reportedly admitted to firing a gun in the air. Deputies stated that Patel appeared heavily intoxicated, and was allegedly stuttering and slurring his words, and needed to lean against the side of a squad car to keep his balance.

It was noted that Patel admitted to drinking alcohol.

Authorities were able to recover seven bullet casings from the scene, and as more information was gathered, deputies determined that a round had hit the Mobil Gas Station across the street from the motel.

At the time of the incident, deputies say that the area had dense traffic and the surrounding area, including the Mobil Gas Station and other businesses, was ‘heavily populated.’

We would like to thank the numerous callers that reported this incident. Callers with sound information, dispatchers relaying the information quickly, and a rapid response from deputies likely prevented this incident from being much worse. Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

Patel was arrested on the following charges and is currently in custody on a $150,000 cash bond:

7 counts of Felony 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Operate Firearm while Intoxicated

Criminal Damage to Property

Disorderly Conduct Use of a Dangerous Weapon



No other details were provided.