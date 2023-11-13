GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials announced on Monday morning that heavy metal icons PANTERA, along with special guests Lamb of God, will be returning to Wisconsin in February of 2024.

According to a release, PANTERA has become one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history. The band, made up of original members, vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, has sold 20 million records worldwide and has received four Grammy nominations.

The announcement of the band’s return to Wisconsin follows what is being called a “massively successful” tour this past summer that included stops in twenty different cities nationwide as well as their dates supporting Metallica.

Officials say the second leg of PANTERA’s tour will continue the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

PANTERA will make its return to Wisconsin when they perform at the Resch Center in Green Bay on February 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket pre-sales and VIP upgrades will be available starting on Tuesday, November 14, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting at 10:00 a.m. on November 17.

Those interested can find more information on the event and buy tickets by visiting the Resch Center website, calling the ticket office at 800-895-0071, or visiting the Ticket Star Box Office in person.