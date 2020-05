ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Department says they are conducting an investigation in the Village of Allouez Monday night.

There was a heavy police presence on the 3200 block of S. Webster Avenue.

Yellow crime scene tape can be seen surrounding a home in the area.

A medical examiner is on the scene.

Authorities say the public is not in any danger and they are not seeking any suspects.

