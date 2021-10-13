GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Heavy police presence on Green Bay’s East Side, state authorities on hand as well

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence gathered on Green Bay’s East Side.

The police presence was near East Mason Street and Victoria Street. The Green Bay Police Crime Scene Unit was on the scene as well as the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Response.

Captain Ben Allen of the Green Bay Police Department says officers were acting on a search warrant for an ongoing investigation early Wednesday morning. Officers say the community is in no danger.

Earlier in the day, authorities responded to a reported stabbing. The stabbing happened at Fiesta Lane, which is in near proximity to the police presence. Authorities did not say if the two incidents were related.

According to Captian Allen, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and State Department of Justice also helped.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

