Heavy rain could cause more flooding this week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Unsettled spring weather will once again return to northeast Wisconsin as a storm system develops across the central United States and moves across the state of Wisconsin Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain could bring the potential for additional river flooding to areas who have already experienced high river levels over the last several weeks and months. Here is what we expect with this upcoming storm system...

Wednesday: An area of low pressure will start out in the central U.S. early Wednesday and track northeast toward Iowa late in the day. Ahead of the storm system winds will become quite strong out of the east at 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Dry weather is expected during much of the morning before rain overspreads the area through the afternoon hours. Some of the rain could fall heavy at times during the late afternoon on Wednesday.

Wednesday night: The area of low pressure will be moving into southern Wisconsin through the overnight on Wednesday. A large area of rain is expected to continue through much of Wednesday night. Heavy rain will be possible during this time. Winds will be quite breezy during the evening out of the east, but then turn more towards the northeast and become lighter as the area of low pressure approaches southern Wisconsin.

Thursday: Low pressure will pass through Wisconsin on Thursday and move into northern lower Michigan late in the day. Scattered rain showers area expected to continue on Thursday, but the heaviest of the rain will have ended and moved to the northeast. Winds on the back side of the storm system will become breezy once again at 10-20 mph out of the north.

Summary: Total rainfall amounts are expected to be in the 1-2" range which will cause additional stress on the river system. Several rivers are running just above or near bankfull across much of northeast Wisconsin. The additional rainfall is expected to cause rivers to rise again and potentially rise above flood state by the middle and end of this work week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GFS model guidance as of Tuesday morning. Potential rainfall totals through Friday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GFS model guidance as of Tuesday morning. Potential rainfall totals through Friday morning.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 5 for the latest forecasts and be sure to download the Storm Team 5 weather app for radar and forecast information.