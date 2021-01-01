Heavy smoke damage to home after dehumidifier catches fire in basement

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

TOWN OF OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) No one was injured after a fire inside a home that happened Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 11:49 a.m. on W3116 Kortney Lane in the Town of Osborn. When crews arrived, black smoke was present in the home and the homeowner believed the dehumidifier was burning in the basement.

Crews entered with zero visibility from the black smoke and a Thermal Imaging Camera was used to locate the fire in the basement.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes and was contained to that area and did not spread to any other parts or structures of the home.

The home did sustain major smoke damage.

Damage to the home is estimated at $20,000.

