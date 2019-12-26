Heavy traffic expected on day after Christmas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As families head back home from spending time with loved ones on Christmas, they can expect to face some heavy traffic.

According to AAA, December 26th is expected to have the worst traffic delays, especially during the afternoon. It’s also a record-breaking year for year-end holiday travel with an estimated 115.6 Americans spending the season away from home. Over 104 of those travelers drove to their destinations, which is a 3.9% increase from last year.

In order to reach your destination safely, officials recommend leaving early, saving time for any potential delays, and maintaining a cool head when behind the wheel.