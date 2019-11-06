Heckrodt Wetland Reserve plans new treetop canopy walk

MENASHA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha has plans to open a new exhibit next year called “The World Above Your Feet”.

The new $180,000 learning area will be built over their existing natural playground and will include a log slide, inclined rope bridge and a treetop platform large enough for an entire class of students to learn.

The idea for the new canopy walk came from a comment made by the wife of staff member Luke Schiller when the couple was vacationing in Costa Rica with their young son.

“When we were up in the canopies there my wife made the comment how come Heckrodt doesn’t have this?” said Schiller, “That really got me thinking on the trip like why not?”

The nature center wants to have eighty percent of the project funded before they officially unveil the plans to the public next year.

Heckrodt hopes to open “The World Above Your Feet” by the end of next year with a formal ribbon cutting tentatively planned for early 2021.

For more information: https://www.heckrodtnaturecenter.org/