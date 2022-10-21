GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Cole Ductan owns the Bay Burger Food Truck and recently had his generator stolen, and after seeing his story a viewer gave him a call.

“I picked up and it was an older gentleman, and he is like I am looking for the owner of Bay Burger, I go this is him, so I want you to meet me tomorrow at 2 pm at the power tools store and I am going to get you a new generator, we are going to go there and pick one out,” said Cole Ductan owner Bay Area Burger.

Ductan was shocked that a stranger would buy a new generator for him with no strings attached.

“I was like ‘what no sir no I really appreciate that I honestly do, but you don’t have to do that I appreciate it.’ It is a sucky situation, but he is like no insist,” said Ductan.

The gentleman, who wanted to remain anonymous, says he had a personal reason for helping.

“He said that he’d seen the story on the news, and it just touched a spot in his heart. He said his granddaughter worked on a trailer when she was younger and the joy and happiness, he saw on her face every day working there and to think if someone stole their generator and she wasn’t able to go to work he said she would be heartbroken so in a weird way he felt my pain from there,” said Ductan.

Ductan is still in the process of transitioning from food truck to storefront and says the donation has inspired him to give to others.

“It was hard for me to accept it for one, but I made sure that I’m going to pay it forward in another way when I can, and I also gave him a free smash for life card so anytime he comes to my food truck or my restaurant once it opens up his entire order is on me for life,” explained Ductan.

Ductan plans to open the storefront near the end of the year.