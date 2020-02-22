UPDATE: Green Bay’s Wildlife Sanctuary staff remain concerned after hedgehog stolen

TUESDAY 2/25/2020 6:58 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Staff at Green Bay’s Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary say they are concerned after a hedgehog was allegedly stolen last week.

Green Bay Police say the 3-year-old female hedgehog, Clover, was removed from her home sometime on Friday.

According to staff at the Sanctuary, hedgehogs like Clover have very special dietary and care needs.

“We want to make sure that she can get back here so she doesn’t get in ill health or something happens to her,” Lori Bankson, Curator of Animals at the Sanctuary, tells Local 5. “We just want to get her back here so she can come back as part of our team and go out to the outreach community. We have a lot of people visitors, staff that are heartbroken right now.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clover is asked to contact Green Bay Police or the Wildlife Sanctuary.

Original Story: Hedgehog from Green Bay’s Wildlife Sanctuary reported missing

SATURDAY 2/22/2020 1:16 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a hedgehog from the Green Bay Wildlife Sanctuary on February 21.

Officials say the 3-year-old female hedgehog named, “Clover” was removed from her sanctuary sometime on Friday.

If any resident has any information about this incident they are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208 and ask to speak with Officer Mallory Meves or contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, or through their website at www.432stop.com.