Helicopter company in Menominee files for bankruptcy, announces closure

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – After 64 years, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation will be closing its doors and have filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

According to a letter sent by Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, they are closing their doors on Jan. 21. The letter states that several financial difficulties factored into Enstrom’s owners declaring Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Parts, technical support, overhauls and new aircraft will no longer be available from the factory. All existing contracts and agreements will become null and void as well.

It was also stated that all employees, including the senior management team, will be terminated.

Officials also mentioned that there were multiple groups who showed interest in buying Enstrom’s assets and opening the company post-bankruptcy.

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation is located in Menominee, Michigan right next to the Menominee-Marinette Regional Airport.

No additional information was released at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

