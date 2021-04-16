FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Helicopter needed for head-on car crash near Freedom, County C closed

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A medical helicopter was needed after a two-vehicle car crash near Freedom.

First responders are on the scene, there is no information on the cause of the crash.

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says there were no fatalities and that juveniles were involved in the accident. Both vehicles had ‘severe’ damage. Those involved in the accident are currently in the hospital.

Authorities say none of the passengers have life-threatening injuries but some injuries are described as serious. The incident reportedly happened around 7:30 a.m.

County C is blocked both directions near the intersection of Rock Road.

Authorities are saying that four teenagers crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car driven by a woman. One of the four teenagers was airlifted to the hospital.

Alcohol is not believed to be involved in this accident, and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no further information available, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

