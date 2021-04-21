Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Gang member responds to allegation they witnessed a murder; Neenah police identify suspects

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah Police gave more details surrounding the weekend stabbing death of 22-year-old Rodger Ridgeway of Neenah whose body was found in the 200 Block of Martens Street at a news conference today.

Chief Aaron Olson, Neenah Police Department, said “Our investigators have identified and arrested one of the suspects, Mandel Roy.”

Police are searching for a second suspect who they believe is also from Minnesota.

“We believe to be Terran R. Colwell,” said Olson.

Neenah Police said a group of Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Gang members witnessed the crime but did not step in.

“After they watched the murder of Mr. Ridgeway they along with our suspects, Mandel Roy and Terran Colwell, walked back into Eagle Nation.”

A member of the Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Gang spoke with Local Five on the condition of anonymity and said this is not the full story.

He alleges a relative of the victim got into a disturbance hours before the homicide and he believes that is connected to the crime.

He also stated the two individuals wanted for this murder were not affiliated with Hell’s Lovers and no one from the motorcycle gang could see that someone was being stabbed.

In a direct quote to Local Five, this member said, “We were not behind the incident that happened. They did that on their own. In fact, a lot of us didn’t know what happened until the next day or the day after.”

If anyone has any information regarding the death, you’re asked to contact Investigative Lieutenant Pat Pedersen at (920) 886-6033.