Help decide details of the renovation of Bay Shore Park in Brown County

TOWN OF GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Plans are being made for a significant renovation at Bay Shore Park in Brown County. Kris Schuller explains what is being proposed and how you can help decide the plan that moves forward.

For Max Baranczk, many fishing trips have been launched from the harbor at Bay Shore Park.

He likes the easy access to the water, but admits it could be improved.

“The harbor needs to be a little bigger, there needs to be more docks and a fish cleaning station is a necessity,” said Baranczk.

And Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says improvements are definitely in the works.

“We know that we need to update that park. It was designed and implemented and constructed in the 70s and now is a time to take a fresh look,” Kriese said.

For over a year the county has been developing ideas to improve the heavily-used facility. Such as a larger harbor, accessible breakwater, improved green space and much more. They are ideas included in the Bay Shore Park Harbor and Park Plan, which will be presented to the public Thursday in a virtual meeting. Kriese says the virtual meeting is important because it’s going to narrow down conceptual design plans and identify a path forward.

“We want to hear from the users that are out there every single day. They use it. That is where some of our best input comes from,” Kriese said.

And Kriese says the plan also includes many ideas – far away from the shoreline.

“Is the playground expanded? Is the shelter pavilion moved for a better water view from the top of the ledge,” Kriese said. “This isn’t just for people that want to get their feet wet in the water, it’s also for people who want an awesome viewpoint of probably the best in Brown County overlooking the bay.”

After Thursday’s meeting a final plan will be drafted, to go before the County Board sometime in the fall.

“Bay Shore park, it’s one of those parks to be honest that is loved to death, we have so many users up there,” Kriese said.

And Kriese says after 50 years – it’s time Bay Shore Park got an upgrade.

Kriese says until a final plan is approved – it’s hard to determine the cost of the renovation.

Follow this link for information on project and virtual meeting.