GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Help decide details of the renovation of Bay Shore Park in Brown County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Plans are being made for a significant renovation at Bay Shore Park in Brown County. Kris Schuller explains what is being proposed and how you can help decide the plan that moves forward.

For Max Baranczk, many fishing trips have been launched from the harbor at Bay Shore Park.
He likes the easy access to the water, but admits it could be improved.

“The harbor needs to be a little bigger, there needs to be more docks and a fish cleaning station is a necessity,” said Baranczk.

And Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says improvements are definitely in the works.

“We know that we need to update that park. It was designed and implemented and constructed in the 70s and now is a time to take a fresh look,” Kriese said.

For over a year the county has been developing ideas to improve the heavily-used facility. Such as a larger harbor, accessible breakwater, improved green space and much more. They are ideas included in the Bay Shore Park Harbor and Park Plan, which will be presented to the public Thursday in a virtual meeting. Kriese says the virtual meeting is important because it’s going to narrow down conceptual design plans and identify a path forward.

“We want to hear from the users that are out there every single day. They use it. That is where some of our best input comes from,” Kriese said.

And Kriese says the plan also includes many ideas – far away from the shoreline.

“Is the playground expanded? Is the shelter pavilion moved for a better water view from the top of the ledge,” Kriese said. “This isn’t just for people that want to get their feet wet in the water, it’s also for people who want an awesome viewpoint of probably the best in Brown County overlooking the bay.”

After Thursday’s meeting a final plan will be drafted, to go before the County Board sometime in the fall.

“Bay Shore park, it’s one of those parks to be honest that is loved to death, we have so many users up there,” Kriese said.

And Kriese says after 50 years – it’s time Bay Shore Park got an upgrade.

Kriese says until a final plan is approved – it’s hard to determine the cost of the renovation.
Follow this link for information on project and virtual meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah rally late against Woodchucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah rally late against Woodchucks"

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"