Help for parents concerned with virtual learning in the Green Bay School District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) For students in the Green Bay School District the upcoming school year will start online with virtual learning at home. But that is a concern for working families that area organizations are now trying to alleve.

At Encompass Childcare kids are kept safe while parents are off at work. But now because of the pandemic and a school district decision to hold all classes virtually, dozens of more children might be spending their school day here.

“I can’t imagine how challenging this time is for families,” said Sue Vincent, executive director of Encompass.

Vincent is working with the Green Bay School District to provide supervision for kids 5-K through 5th grade, whose parents simply must go to work – but don’t want to leave children home alone.

“It’s hard enough when you’re raising your children and now you have this extra layer of expectation on you, to be the teacher and the parent and the worker all rolled up into one,” Vincent said.

Encompass is one of 50 organizations contacted by the school district, which says learning in a supervised environment keeps kids safe and focused.

“We know that’s going to be extremely important for both our kids, for their learning, as well as for our families,” said Lisa Johnson, the GBASD’s coordinator for extended learning and summer school.

So far the district has found 750 openings at various organizations like Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and here at Encompass. Johnson says the district will provide technology needed, as well as training for staff.

“They are supporting our kids to navigate some of the learning while they are there,” Johnson said.

“We’ll try to meet the needs of the district, along with our children and families,” said Vincent.

By providing a safe and nurturing environment to learn until students can return to the classroom.

Costs to parents vary based on the participating organization. The school district plans to post contact information for parents soon on the district’s website.