Awareness for Wisconsin’s victims of domestic violence

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) A kidnapping case has ended with one person dead and another injured.

The suspect was 38-year-old Luis Cardona, who police say abducted his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Babette Caraballo, from her workplace in Green bay at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Caraballo remains hospitalized.

Sadly, cases of domestic violence are not uncommon in Wisconsin.

Nearly one-third of Wisconsin women experience intimate partner physical violence, rape or stalking in their lifetime.

Babette Caraballo was granted a temporary restraining order against Luis Cardona on October 25.

Wendy Gehl with the Harbor House says, “unfortunately stalking, harassment and things like that continue. Sometimes it increases after we’ve made the decision to leave. The Harbor House can conduct individual safety plans with individuals and with their children with families.”

Police say Cardona attempted to abduct Caraballo from her workplace at least three times.

Because the workplace is predictable Gehl says, “finding someone at their place of employment is very common. Aggressors know that’s where I can find this individual. Maybe they won’t take my phone calls and they’re not returning my emails, but I know where this person is and I’m gonna go find them.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, over half of Wisconsin’s domestic violence homicides involved a gun.

Cardona was shot and killed in Kewaunee county when he turned the gun on Caraballo instead of peacefully surrendering.

Gehl says that if you know someone affected by domestic violence speak up, “it’s not okay how this person is treating you. It’s not okay the kind of things this person is saying to you and the way that they’re making you feel.”

If you are the victim of domestic abuse or suspect someone may be the victim of domestic abuse, please contact the following local programs/shelters:

Golden House 920-432-4244

Harbor House 920-832-1666

Christine Ann 920-235-5998 or 800-261-5998