Help Santa ride in style: Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue fundraises for float, releasing 2021 map

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue crews are asking the community for help in this year’s Santa Float, which is made entirely possible through donations.

According to a release, department officials are asking specifically for help with financial support for the operating costs associated with the float, along with continuous improvements and updates.

Neenah-Menasha Local 275 Firefighter’s Santa Float is scheduled to make its way through the cities of Neenah and Menasha from Nov. 29 through Dec. 10.

Specific street maps will not be published at this time, explains organizers. Street construction is impeding where the route will go as of yet, but organizers say the information will be sent out closer to the actual night.

The below map shows the general area the float is scheduled to be at each night.

Local Fire Rescue crews say people can donate online through their Go Fund Me page – found here.

Another option for community members to donate is to send a check to:

Local 275 Charitable Foundation
c/o Santa Float
125 E. Columbian Ave.
Neenah, WI 54956

Want to know where Santa is during his route? Organizers say locals can use this link to get to their live tracker.

