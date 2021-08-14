Help Sheboygan P.D. ‘Pack the Station for Education,’ provides supplies for area students in need

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the community’s help to ‘stuff the squad.’

The Department announced they will be at the south Walmart from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday hosting the “Pack the Station for Education,” back-to-school drive.

The fundraiser will go from now through August 20 and aims to collect school supplies for Sheboygan Area School District students in need. “Please consider donating to help students get the school year started right. Education is the key to a brighter tomorrow for everyone,” wrote the Department.