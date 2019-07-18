PREVIEW: Help your pets beat the heat!

With the high temperatures already underway for much of Northeast Wisconsin, it’s important to remember to keep our pets cool.

According to Storm Team 5, the heat index, or what the temperature feels like, could break 110 degrees in some parts of the state Friday.

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor visited the Wisconsin Humane Society – Door County Campus Thursday. Watch some of the tips in the video above and be sure to check out her full story on Local 5 at 6 p.m.

The Wisconsin Humane Society has some advice on how to care for pets:

Never leave an animal alone in a vehicle , because overheating can kill him. The inside of a vehicle can reach 160 degrees in mere minutes, even with the windows cracked.

Take walks in early morning or after sunset. On especially hot days, any outdoor exercise should be brief and in the cooler hours.

Test the pavement with your palm. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for their paws.

Never leave an animal out in the sun. Always ensure they have access to shade and plenty of fresh water.

Regulate the temperature inside your home. Use AC, fans, or give access to cooler areas like a basement or darker room with tile floors.

Take extra precautions for old, overweight or snub-nosed dogs in hot weather. Boston terriers, Pekingese, Pugs, Lhasa Apsos, Shih tzus and Bulldogs are especially vulnerable. Dogs with heart or lung diseases should be closely monitored.

Watch for signs of heat stroke. These include panting, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, rapid pulse, bright red gums, and blue tongue or lips.

These include panting, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, rapid pulse, bright red gums, and blue tongue or lips. Treat heat stroke immediately. Move them to a cool place and lower their body temperature with cool (NOT icy) water, then contact your veterinarian.