Helping parents help kids: Local agencies provide aide for non-custodial parents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County‘s Child Support Agency is partnering in parent education with an initiative that provides parenting and mentoring services to improve job success.

“Good afternoon. It gives me great pleasure to be standing here with My Brother’s Keeper and our Child Support Agency,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

Brown County is setting aside $38,000 in grant money to help non-custodial parents become more involved in their children’s lives. The Child Support Agency is partnering with My Brother’s Keeper, a mentoring program spearheaded by former Packers great – Harry Sydney.

“We started this program on the premise that boys and men were getting lost,” said Sydney, president and founder of My Brother’s Keeper

The partnership is part of a 5 county project known as ELEVATE. The focus is to help overcome some of the barriers faced by non-custodial parents to improve outcomes for the whole family.

“It’s about parents understanding that they have a place,” Sydney explained. “A lot of times you make mistakes, but those mistakes don’t mean you stop being a parent. You just gotta learn how to.”

My Brother’s Keeper has been around since 2003. Since that time, Sydney says they’ve been able to help between 25,000 to 30,000 people. This program will help them address a need they haven’t been able to target before.

“This grant is unique and invaluable in that it opens the door for us to be able to afford to do this,” said Maria Lasecki, Brown County Child Support Agency Director.

Lasecki says many times parents, who don’t live at home with their children, want to become more involved in their lives but just don’t know how. That’s where ELEVATE comes in.

“We deal with straight talk and hard concepts and tough challenges,” Lasecki explained, ”but we help people overcome them.”