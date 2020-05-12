Helping the hungry in Door County with the opening of Little Food Pantry in Brussels

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) A Door County church community identified a problem and together came up with a solution. Now the less fortunate have a place to go when in need of food.

Outside this Catholic church in rural Door County – a wooden structure filled with hope.

“Take what you need, give what you can,” said Fr. Edward Looney.

Cans of soup, bags of dried beans – the first food pantry to open in Brussels.

“This is a way for us to give back to those that need it,” said Looney.

This is a Little Food Pantry outside of St. Francis and St. Mary parish. Built at the direction of Fr. Edward Looney, after reading a question from a woman on a Brussels community Facebook page.

“She posted the question, can someone tell me if there’s a little library for food in the Brussels area,” Looney recalled. “My simple response was if not, maybe some woodworkers I know can make one and we can house it at St. Francis and St. Mary.”

Father Looney took the idea to his congregation and they gave their blessing.

“It’s not for any specific religion, it’s for anyone in our community,” said parishioner Penny Price.

“It could help so many people that never thought they would need this help,” echoed parishioner Jackie Gerend.

And last Friday the little pantry was installed. Just a few hours after the pantry was put into place it was put to good use, with people coming, both giving and receiving.

“There are people out there that are struggling to find food or don’t have the resources or the means,” Looney said.

A pantry stocked by many – all eager to give back.

“I’m glad to be able to give to it, because there are some people that really need it,” Gerend said.

And now when the less fortunate need help they can find it here at the Little Food Pantry – a wooden structure filled with hope, open to all in need for nourishment.

“In times like this, this is what we need,” Gerend said.