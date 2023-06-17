MANITOWOC, WI (WFRV) – They were raising money down on the farm in Manitowoc for a five-year-old kid who needs constant medical care. Henry Tyeptanar was born with a neuro-muscular condition that makes his muscles very weak.

He needs a wheelchair at all times and requires a ventilator to breathe.

The family held a farm fundraiser in Manitowoc today filled with games and food.

They say he’s cognitively like any other sassy 5 year old. He also has a great sense of humor.

They have enjoyed a recent stretch where he has not had to be at the hospital as often as he usually does. So, they feel blessed to have this respite on an otherwise very long road.

There’s a gofundme page set up for Henry and his family. It’s called “Henry’s Helpers.”

