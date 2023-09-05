(WFRV) – Multiple highways across Wisconsin will be under watch from above, as the Wisconsin State Patrol is planning on doing aerial enforcement in five counties.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol is planning on doing aerial enforcement in five counties for the week ending on September 10. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support unit will patrol in the following areas:

September 5 I-39/90/94 – Columbia County

September 6 I-39 – Marquette County

September 7 I-94 – Waukesha County

September 8 I-39 – Portage County

September 10 US 10 – Waupaca County



Officials say that these aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to improve safety through drivers voluntarily complying with traffic laws and not stopping or citing drivers.

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, according to the release. This includes enforcing traffic laws so drivers can reach their destination safely.

No additional information was provided.