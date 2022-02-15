(WFRV) – Five Kohl’s locations in northeast Wisconsin will be among the 400 stores in 2022 that will be adding Sephora.

According to Kohl’s, five locations in northeast Wisconsin will be adding the new Sephora at Kohl’s experience in 2022. Sixteen Sephora at Kohl’s will reportedly open in Wisconsin this year.

The exact dates that Sephora will open were not provided.

The following Kohl’s locations will add Sephora:

Fond du Lac 913 West Johnson Street

Neenah 1175 West Winneconne Avenue

Darboy 3226 East Calumet Street

Appleton North 800 West Northland Avenue

Green Bay East 2300 East Mason Street



More information about the 400 locations that Sephora is opening in Kohl’s can be found here.