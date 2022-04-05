(WFRV) – A list showing the top ten 2022 baby names for both girls and boys was released, based on information from the Social Security Administration.

According to Names.org, Oliver is predicted to be the most popular boy name in Wisconsin for 2022. While Charlotte is predicted to be number one for girls.

The following names are the predicted top ten names of 2022 for boys in Wisconsin:

Oliver Liam Theodore Henry William Owen Noah Jack Levi James

Below is the top ten predicted list for 2022 girl names in Wisconsin:

Charlotte Olivia Evelyn Amelia Emma Harper Eleanor Nora Ava Sophia

The bolded names are more unique to Wisconsin when compared to the national top ten boy names of 2022.

Names.org says they determine the top ten by using data on actual births in recent years to predict the most popular baby names for 2020. They also factor in information from Social Security card applications.

